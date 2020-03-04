SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Crews on Wednesday were searching near the Wheatland Ferry ramp in Marion County after a driver went into the Willamette River.
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a vehicle went off the ramp and into the water Wednesday evening. Search efforts were suspended later Wednesday evening, the sheriff's office said.
Deputies said the vehicle was submerged in the water and had not been located.
Firefighters confirmed the car went into the water with a person inside.
Law enforcement said recovery operations will continue on Thursday. The Willamette River boat launch on Matheny Road will be closed to the public as operations continue.
The sheriff's office says Wheatland Ferry operations should not be impacted. No other details were immediately released.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
