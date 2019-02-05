DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Crews are searching for a Mt. Angel man who has been lost for days in the Douglas County wilderness.
Douglas County deputies responded to The Glide Store at 6 p.m. Monday. Anthony Fennimore, 29, of Silverton, reported that he and his friend had experienced problems with their pickup after becoming lost Friday in the woods near Toketee.
Fennimore said the two men walked away from their truck Friday night and became separated either Saturday night or Sunday morning.
Fennimore made contact with people in the area Monday and they gave him a ride to Glide, where he called for help.
Jeffery Alan Vance, 30, of Mt. Angel, remains missing.
Douglas County Search and Rescue crews have been attempting to locate him, as well as their pickup.
Vance is described as 6 feet tall and 300 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last known to be wearing dark blue or black Helly Hansen rain gear, a brown or gray stocking cap, a camouflage framed backpack and Georgia Boots.
The truck is described as a maroon 2008 Chevy Colorado with Oregon plates 436KSW.
Multiple agencies are involved in the search. Anyone with information should contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.
