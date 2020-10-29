MOUNT HOOD, OR (KPTV) - Search and rescue crews are looking for a climber on Mount Hood who has not been heard from since Monday evening, according to the Hood River County Sheriff's Office.
On Tuesday, at around 5 p.m., the sheriff's office received a report of a missing climber on the mountain.
The sheriff's office said Austin Mishler, 27, of Bend, was reported to be camping on the mountain Monday night and climbing in the Eliot Glacier area on Tuesday. He was suppose to return home on Tuesday night, but has not been seen or heard from since Monday.
According to the sheriff's office, Mishler is an experienced climber and wilderness guide.
A search and rescue aircraft located Mishler's tent at about the 8700 foot level on Mt. Hood's north side on Wednesday. It was found empty by search teams Thursday morning.
Searchers are continuing to look for Mishler.
Search teams consist of crews from the The Hood River Crag Rats, Portland Mountain Rescue and communications assistance from Mountain Wave Search and Rescue. Searchers from Oregon Air National Guard 125th Special Tactics Squadron and Air Force 304th Rescue Squadron will be joining search efforts as well.
The sheriff's office said the search base is Cloud Cap on the north side of the mountain. The public is asked to stay clear of the area to allow searchers access to the base.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
I hope he didn't disappear in a crevasse.
