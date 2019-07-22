SHERMAN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Search and rescue teams are looking for a man who went missing around the Moody Rapids area of the Deschutes River.
The Sherman County Sheriff's Office said the man, who has not been identified, went missing Sunday afternoon.
On Monday morning, multiple sheriff's offices were conducting search and rescue operations at the mouth of the Deschutes River.
The public is asked to avoid the area during the search operations.
No other information has been released at this time.
