Crews searching for missing plane near Estacada

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Search and rescue crews are searching for a small missing plane that may have crashed in a remote area near Estacada on Monday.
Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said they were notified by aircraft controllers just after 6:00 a.m. that a Cessna 150 may have crashed in the Mt. Hood National Forest. The plane had left Salem that morning, and the pilot had planned to stop in Troutdale before continuing on to Idaho then Utah.
The sheriff’s office said the pilot had reported having trouble due to the bad weather and reported ice was beginning to form on the plane. The pilot said he was going to change course. Aircraft controllers lost contact with the plane a few minutes later.
A father and son were aboard the plane, Jared Scott, 44, and Gavyn Scott Sabin, 19, both from Salem, the sheriff’s office said. It’s unclear who was flying the plane.
On Tuesday, search and rescue crews were deployed into the Fish Creek Basin, where its believed the plane may have crashed. This area is considered a difficult area to reach, and wildfire damage has made it worse.
Crews on Wednesday attempted to find a better access point but were unsuccessful. A call was placed to the 304th Pararescue Squadron with the U.S. Air Force Reserve Command. A U.S. Navy helicopter will be deployed out of Whidbey Island, WA, to pick up the pararescue crew and drop them into the wilderness in another attempt to find the crash site.
The sheriff’s office said crews have not found any wreckage despite drone and aircraft flyovers in the area.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
