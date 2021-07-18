VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – The Vancouver Fire Department said recovery efforts are continuing for a man that possibly drowned at Frenchman’s Bar on Sunday evening.
VFD said just before 6 p.m. on Sunday, it responded to Frenchman’s Bar for a possible drowning in the Columbia River. Witnesses said a man in his early 20s went under the water about 15 feet from shore and didn’t reappear. Friends said that he was not a strong swimmer and was not wearing a life jacket.
The fire department said while it responded there was a large, but unsuccessful search for the victim by civilians at the water.
Crews continued to search the river using rescue boats and radar. After about an hour, crews shifted from a rescue to recovery operation. They searched for the victim and performed water rescue operations for over two hours. As of 10 p.m. Sunday, the victim had not been found.
The scene was turned over to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office to continue dive operations.
VFD said it recommends citizens wear a life jacket for safety. It wants to warn swimmers that the river currents can still be deceivingly strong.
