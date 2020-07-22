SALEM, OR (KPTV) – Crews are searching for the body of a teenager who went under the water at the Salem Riverfront Park on Wednesday.
Salem police responded to the park near the walking bridge around 7:10 p.m. They say the 17-year-old is believed to have drowned in the river.
Officers were told the 17-year-old, from Dallas, went under the water in the area where Mill Creek joins the Willamette River.
Polk County Search and Rescue crews were searching the area into Wednesday night. No other details have been released.
