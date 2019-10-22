SKAMANIA COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - Crews are searching for a missing 78-year-old man from Beaverton who was last seen mushroom picking in Skamania County.
The Skamania County Sheriff’s Office received a report regarding Richard L. Sugai at 4:17 p.m. Saturday.
His family had gone on a day trip to pick mushrooms about 10 miles north of Carson, Washington. It’s an area where his family had picked mushrooms for decades, according to deputies.
Sugai was last seen entering the woods Saturday. When he didn’t return, the family began to search for him. Once it started to get dark, they contacted deputies.
Sugai was dressed for torrential rain, but he was wearing dark clothing.
The sheriff’s office said Sugai has a medical condition that requires daily medication.
Search crews canvassed the area, but they did not find him. Adjoining camps of hunters and mushroom pickers were notified, but they also did not report seeing Sugai.
The search continued Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.
The family requested that a photo of Sugai not be released to the public at this time.
