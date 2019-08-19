ROOSTER ROCK STATE PARK, OR (KPTV) – Crews have suspended the search for a missing swimmer in the Columbia River near Rooster Rock State Park.
Due to the setting of the sun and loss of light, the search was suspended until Tuesday morning. The search is now officially in recovery mode and crews do not believe the swimmer survived.
Just after 6:30 p.m. Monday, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a swimmer who had gone missing at Sand Island next to Rooster Rock.
Deputies say the swimmer is a man in his 40s. His name is not being released at this time.
According to investigators, the man and a friend were both swimming along the north side of Sand Island when he went under.
Personnel with Oregon Parks and Recreation, Corbett Fire, Gresham Fire, Port of Portland, Trauma Intervention Program, and the sheriff’s office River Patrol responded to the scene to help search for the swimmer.
Crews did not find any signs of him, and there is no word whether he was wearing a life jacket.
Deputies say unfortunately it’s been a bad month for swimming safety, with several drownings across the county.
“We’ve lost six so far this month, which is a high number. We would truly like to stress wearing a personal flotation device, swimming in areas that you know and also swimming with a partner,” said Sgt. Brandon White.
The county’s dive team will be back there on Tuesday, although it’s unclear if the water will be safe enough for them to dive in.
Other options include using underwater cameras and sonar equipment.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.