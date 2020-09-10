CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Crews battling wildfires in Clackamas County, including the Riverside Fire, which has burned an estimated 120,000 acres and is zero percent contained, have been ordered to disengage.
Firefighters on the lines of the Riverside, Unger Road, Dowty Road, and Wilhoit Road fires were told to disengage on Thursday afternoon and to await further instructions from their safe zones, Clackamas Fire District #1 said.
The orders are due to a rapid increase in fire behavior, which is creating dangerous conditions, fire authorities said.
Fire officials plan to evaluate the situation as soon as possible to put together a plan of attack. They hope to have crews back in action as soon as possible, according to Clackamas Fire District #1.
On Wednesday morning, the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office reported that the Riverside Fire had burned an estimated 40,000. The fire quickly grew to 112,000 acres by Wednesday evening.
Eastern winds have continued to push the fire down the Clackamas River corridor and west toward the community of Estacada, forcing Level 3 evacuations, according to fire officials.
Clackamas County residents are asked to sign up for public alerts at www.clackamas.us/dm. More information about the wildfires can be found at www.clackamas.us/wildfires.
