MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Firefighters are investigating after a home burst into flames Monday afternoon on Northwest Cornelius Pass Road.
Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue says several people called 911 to report the house fire in the 1400 block of Northwest Cornelius Pass north of Skyline Boulevard in Multnomah County.
Crews arrived about 10 minutes later to find the house engulfed in flames. TVF&R says no one was inside the home.
Northwest Cornelius Pass Road was temporarily closed between Highway 30 and Skyline Boulevard as firefighters asked people to avoid the area if possible.
It took firefighters just under an hour to gain control of the fire.
Due to a lack of fire hydrants in the area, multiple water tenders were dispatched to help shuttle water to the scene, TVF&R says.
A TVF&R fire investigator is working to determine what sparked the blaze.
An estimated cost of damage was not immediately available, though firefighters say the blaze caused "significant damage".
Firefighters from Hillsboro Fire & Rescue were also on scene.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
