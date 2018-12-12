MONMOUTH, OR (KPTV) - Pedestrians should expect detours and delays in Monmouth as crews complete drainpipe installation as part of a reconstruction project on Highway 99W.
The Oregon Department of Transportation says pedestrians will be rerouted and all business access will be maintained as workers temporarily remove sidewalks at night between Hoffman Road and the Monmouth southern city limit.
Existing north and southbound lanes of traffic on the highway will remain open except for single lane closures at night, according to ODOT.
Work hours are expected to run from 7 p.m. Sundays to 6 a.m. Fridays; work will not occur on Christmas or New Year’s Day.
The project includes extensive work from Clay Street to Jackson Street; ODOT says the road will be excavated and all curb ramps will be rebuilt to meet current American for Disabilities Act standards. Many sidewalks will also be reconstructed, ODOT says.
The project will add bike lanes, a continuous two-way center turn lane and landscaping; additional work includes a new bridge rail and waterproof membrane to the Middle Fork Ash Swale Bridge.
The greatest impact from the project will occur later in 2019 as crews grind and remove existing pavement and reconstruct the road. The project is scheduled for completion in December that year, according to ODOT.
For more information, visit the project’s website or call 855-791-4507.
