PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Snow and ice have led to a messy day on the roads, and Portland could wake up to another icy commute Wednesday.

Three roads were blocked in the southwest hills because of ice. The Portland Bureau of Transportation plowed the streets, but they're still not completely clear.

“I will say PBOT has been doing a good job,” Ashly Azzurro, a Portland resident, said. “I’ve been out since 6:30 this morning and I’ve been able to get from Sellwood to the Northwest with no problems. And not just today but all week.”

PBOT used about 22 cubic yards of salt and 11,000 gallons of deicer Monday night, which is about average of what they’ll be using this week.

“(It’s still a) pretty unsafe road,” Portland resident Eric Harelend said. “I would not suggest driving down it. Most people in this neighborhood know that they don’t drive down it, but we do get people up in this neighborhood that just want to see the sights up here. Go down the road and slip around or get stuck on the hill.”

PBOT said if you do get stuck while driving, never leave the car and wait for help. It also said if you can, clear your sidewalks to help others walk to their destinations. If you have to leave the house, look up ice routes and try to take the route that’s been treated.