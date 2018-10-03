Crews work to contain 7,000-acre wildfire near Biggs Junction

SHERMAN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Nearly a day after a wildfire sparked in the Gorge, crews are still working to keep it contained.
The fire started near Biggs Junction Tuesday night and shut down Highway 97, according to the Sherman County Sheriff’s Office. Highway 97 was closed from Biggs Junction to about eight miles south and reopened later Tuesday night.
Crews Wednesday morning said the fire was nearly 100 percent contained. Hot spots rekindled later Wednesday afternoon.
Sherman County emergency officials flew a drone over the fire Wednesday and said flames have burned through more than 7,000 acres.
A woman who owns a hotel near the fire spoke to FOX 12 and recorded video of the blaze while watering her property to protect it from the fire.
“I get a hose and I start watering the building and throwing water everywhere because I didn’t want the fire to come over here and get our property,” Espana Coles, Three Rivers Inn owner, said. “That was so scary.”
No buildings have been damaged and no evacuations are in place. Investigators are still working to figure out what sparked the fire.
