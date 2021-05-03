Crews working to extinguish large fire at storage facility in Salem

SALEM, OR (KPTV) – Fire crews are working to put out a large fire at a storage facility in Salem that started Monday afternoon.
Crews say the first call came in around 6:00 p.m., about 20 minutes later it became a second alarm fire, and then went to a third alarm.
Firefighters say they have the flames slightly under control, but it is not completely out yet. The cause of the fire has not been determined.
No one was hurt. This is developing story and will be updated as more information comes in.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.