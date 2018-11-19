PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Crews are working to repair a water main break in northeast Portland Monday night.
The break occurred on Northeast Halsey Street between Northeast 111th Avenue and Northeast 112th Avenue, according to the Portland Water Bureau.
A spokeswoman says it was an 8-inch pipe from 1958 that burst.
They are routing drivers around the break but will have to close the road for repairs.
The repairs are expected to be completed by morning.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
