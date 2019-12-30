Crews working to rescue 16-year-old who fell while climbing Mt. Hood

MOUNT HOOD, OR (KPTV) – Search and rescue crews are working to rescue an injured climber from Mount Hood, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.

The climber, a 16-year-old, suffered a leg injury after falling approximately 500 feet from the Pearly Gates area down to the Devil’s Kitchen area Monday morning.

Crews responded around 9 a.m. and reached the climber around 1 p.m.

“Due to the location and elevation of about 10,500 feet, the rescue is expected to take several hours,” according to the sheriff’s office.

Law enforcement says the teenager is reportedly stable and was a part of a group. No additional information was immediately available for release.

