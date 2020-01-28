CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Deputies arrested a man in connection with a string of burglaries and thefts in Clackamas County while he was on his way to appear in court on separate charges.
Reid Stephens, 38, of Brightwood, was arrested earlier this month at the after an alert crime analyst told deputies that Stephens had a court date at Clackamas County Courthouse. That court date was in connection with a Dec. 12, 2019 arrest on charges including forgery, possession of a stolen vehicle, and theft in the first degree.
Deputies contacted Stephens at the courthouse, arrested him, and interviewed him regarding the new string of crimes, which include multiple vehicle thefts, including a 2006 Jayco Seneca motorhome, the sheriff’s office says.
The motorhome had been stolen around the beginning of 2020 from an address near Lolo Pass Road in Rhododendron. Stephens has been known to drive around the Rhododendron area offering to sell firewood, according to investigators.
At first, Stephens denied being involved in any of the crimes, but told deputies he knew where he could find the motorhome if given a little time, the sheriff's office says. Later during their discussion, detectives discovered that Stephens had vehicle keys similar to those for the stolen motorhome.
Detectives found the motorhome near Southeast 52nd and Southeast Woodstock in Portland and said Stephens’ key matched.
Stephens was arrested and booked at the Clackamas County Jail on 11 charges, including burglary in the first degree, burglary in the second degree, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, theft in the first degree, and theft in the second degree.
Police say some of the stolen property has been recovered and returned to its owners. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact deputies at 503-723-4949 or thorough their online tip form.
