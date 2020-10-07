PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau and Crime Stoppers of Oregon are hoping the public can help solve a deadly shooting that occurred seven years ago.
On Oct. 7, 2013, at around 2 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 9500 block of North Burr Avenue. Officers arrived to the scene and found 33-year-old Donte Alwakeel Young dead from a gunshot wound to the head.
Police said witnesses told officers that a large group of people ran away from the area before officers arrived.
Detectives believe those people may have information critical to the investigation.
Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward up to $2,500 for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in this case. Tipsters can remain anonymous.
Submit secure and anonymous tips at www.p3tips.com/823 or call 503-823-4357.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
