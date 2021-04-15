PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau and Crime Stoppers of Oregon is asking for the public's help to solve a deadly shooting that occurred four years ago.
On April 15, 2017, at about 12:41 p.m., officers were called out to the report of gunfire and a person down on the ground near the entrance of the Menlo Park Elementary School recreation field in the area of Northeast 128th Avenue and Burnside Street.
Larry Edwin Van Dolah Jr., 38, of St. Helens, was found suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators said the suspects are three black men between the ages of 16 to 20 years old, at the time of the shooting. The suspects would now be 20 to 24 years old. They were all wearing hooded sweatshirts, with two suspects wearing blue jeans and the third wearing dark-colored sweatpants.
The suspects were last seen crossing East Burnside Street towards Southeast 129th Avenue.
Neighborhood surveillance video caught the suspects walking in the area. A witness was able to provide a description of one of the suspects to a forensic sketch artist and a suspect sketch has been released.
Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime. Tipsters can remain anonymous.
To submit a tip, visit www.crimestoppersoforegon.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.