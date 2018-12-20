PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Crime Stoppers of Oregon, along with the Portland Police Bureau, is asking for the public's help identifying a driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened in October.
On Oct. 10 at around 10:17 p.m., 54-year-old Loan T. Diep, of Portland, was walking across Southeast Division Street near Southeast 138th when she was hit by a westbound driver. Diep was then hit by a second westbound driver.
Diep was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the first vehicle left the scene, police said. The second driver remained at the scene and was arrested for DUII and reckless driving.
Crime Stoppers is now asking for help identifying the first driver. The only suspect description is that the vehicle is a newer sedan.
Surveillance video of the vehicle was released by Crime Stoppers and can be viewed here: www.youtube.com/watch?v=h7_TfSqojOA&feature=youtu.be
Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering cash rewards of up to $2,500 for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest. Tipsters can remain anonymous.
Tips can be submitted in the following ways:
Visit the App Store and download "P3 Tips" to submit secure and anonymous tips.
Online at www.p3tips.com/823
Call 503-823-HELP (4357)
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
