PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Crime Stoppers of Oregon, along with the Portland Police Bureau and Portland Fire & Rescue, are asking for the public's help identifying two teens who tried to remove a security tag by lighting it on fire at a Ross Dress for Less location.
On Feb. 18, at around 6:20 p.m., PF&R crews responded to the Ross Dress for Less at Cascade Station after the fire alarm was activated. Crews did not find the source of the smoke.
Crime Stoppers said the next day, an employee found a pair of athletic shoes under a bench that showed signs of fire damage around the plastic security tag.
Surveillance video showed two teenage boys in the area of the fire, and one of them uses a lighter in an apparent attempt to remove the security tag.
Crime Stoppers said the teens were unsuccessful and left the store.
Anyone who recognizes the teens should reach out to authorities. Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime. Tipsters can remain anonymous.
To submit tips:
- Visit the App Store and download P3 Tips to submit secure and anonymous tips.
- Online at www.p3tips.com/823
- Call 503-823-HELP (4357)
