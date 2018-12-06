PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Crime Stoppers of Oregon, along with the Portland Police Bureau and Portland Fire & Rescue, are asking for the public's help identifying two women who stole merchandise and set fires inside a Ross Dress for Less store last month.
The fires and theft happened on Nov. 2 at around 9:47 p.m. at the Cascade Station Ross, located at 10041 Northeast Cascades Parkway.
Police said one suspect had set two fires in the store then walked out with several hundred dollars of stolen merchandise. A second suspect helped in the theft by driving the other suspect from the area.
The suspect who set the fires and stole merchandise is described as a Black woman. She was wearing a camouflage jacket, green pants, leather work boots, light-colored jacket, and carrying a black backpack.
The second suspect is described as a Black woman with blondish hair. She was wearing blue jeans, a purple top, and a gray sweater.
The suspect vehicle is described as a blue, mid-sized four-door vehicle.
Surveillance images of the suspects have been released. Crime Stoppers also released surveillance video of the suspects.
Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering cash rewards of up to $2,500 for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest. Tipsters can remain anonymous.
Tips can be submitted in the following ways:
Visit the App Store and download "P3 Tips" to submit secure and anonymous tips.
Online at www.p3tips.com/823
Call 503-823-HELP (4357)
