PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Crime Stoppers of Oregon, along with Portland police and Portland Fire & Rescue, are asking for the public's help to identify the person or persons responsible for setting off a mortar firework in north Portland about two months ago.
On Oct. 14, someone shot a mortar firework out the driver's side window of a vehicle at the intersection of North Chicago Avenue and Smith Street sometime between 2 a.m. and 2:30 a.m.
Officials said a driver stopped behind the suspect vehicle honked their horn before the explosion and the suspect vehicle turned eastbound on North Smith Street. The vehicle then drove out of the area.
Crime Stoppers released surveillance video of the explosion.
Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering cash rewards of up to $2,500 for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest. Tipsters can remain anonymous.
Tips can be submitted in the following ways:
- Visit the App Store and download "P3 Tips" to submit secure and anonymous tips.
- Online at www.p3tips.com/823
- Call 503-823-HELP (4357)
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
