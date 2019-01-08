PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Crime Stoppers of Oregon, along with the Portland Police Bureau, is asking for the public's help solving a deadly shooting that happened one year ago.
Cody Bennet Oller, 25, was found shot and killed at Fernhill Park, located in the 6000 block of Northeast 37th Avenue, on the evening of Jan. 8, 2018.
Police said there is no suspect information in this case.
According to police, Oller's father pledged a reward of $30,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for his son's death. Police also said people with information must contact Detective Scott Broughton directly to be considered for the reward.
Anyone with information about Oller's death is asked to call Detective Scott Broughton at 503-823-3774 or Scott.Broughton@portlandoregon.gov.
Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward up to $2,500 for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in this case. Tipsters can remain anonymous.
Tips can be submitted in the following ways:
- Visit the App Store and download "P3 Tips" to submit secure and anonymous tips.
- Online at www.p3tips.com/823
- Call 503-823-HELP (4357)
