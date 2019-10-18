PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau, along with Crime Stoppers of Oregon, is asking for the public's help solving a deadly shooting that occurred in downtown Portland four years ago.
Dion Anthony Matthews Jr., 23, was shot and killed on Oct. 18, 2015.
At around 11:15 p.m., officers responded to the report of a shooting at Southwest 3rd Avenue and Burnside Street.
Once at the scene, officers were directed to the parking lot behind Dante's, located at 380 West Burnside Street, where they located Matthews dead from a single gunshot wound.
Crime Stoppers said witnesses reported seeing people running from the area and vehicles being driven away after the shooting.
No suspect information has been released.
Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime.
Submit secure and anonymous tips at www.p3tips.com/823 or call 503-823-4357.
