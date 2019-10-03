PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau, along with Crime Stoppers of Oregon, is hoping the public can help them solve a deadly shooting that occurred four years ago.
Maurice Anthony Gatson, 45, was found dead from gunshot wounds outside the Pallas Club, located at 13639 Southeast Powell Boulevard, in the early morning hours of Oct. 3, 2015.
Police said Gatson is survived by his wife and two children.
The suspect is described as an African-American man.
Homicide detectives have released surveillance video of the shooting hoping someone may recognize the suspect. Police would like to warn viewers that the video is graphic and may upset some people.
The video was released with the consent of Gatson's family, according to police.
Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime.
Submit secure and anonymous tips at www.p3tips.com/823 or call 503-823-4357.
