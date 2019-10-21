PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are highlighting a reward to solve a deadly stabbing in southwest Portland in 2010.
Donald Ray Polk, 50, was found stabbed to death at a bus shelter at Southwest 1st Avenue and Sheridan Street at around 8 a.m. Oct. 21, 2010.
Polk was known as “Pokey” to his friends, according to investigators. He is believed to have been living on the street at the time of his death.
Police said there is no suspect information in this case.
Investigators have asked for the public’s help regarding this case over the years.
Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime, and tipsters can remain anonymous.
