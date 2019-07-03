PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau, along with Crime Stoppers of Oregon, is asking for the public's help in solving a deadly hit-and-run that occurred in 2015.
On July 4, 2015, just before 10 p.m., officers responded to the report of a pedestrian hit at Southeast 60th and Southeast Holgate Boulevard.
Marlene Popps, 60, was located at the scene and was suffering from traumatic injuries. She was taken to an area hospital, but succumbed to her injuries two weeks later.
FOX 12 spoke to Popps' son after the crash. He described his mother as strong and a fighter who had faced medical issues before.
"She had so many friends throughout her years," he said. "All my friends growing up called her their second mom, she was family to them, because my mom was just like that."
The driver involved in the crash did not stay at the scene.
A witness provided police with video that captured the crash in the distance, showing the woman being thrown over the top of the vehicle. That driver did not appear to slow down.
Investigators believe that Popps may have been struck by a person riding a motorcycle or a three-wheel motorcycle.
Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime.
Tipsters can remain anonymous. Submit secure and anonymous tips at www.p3tips.com/823 or call 503-823-4357.
