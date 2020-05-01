PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Crime Stoppers of Oregon and the Portland Police Bureau are asking for the public's help solving a deadly shooting that occurred outside a northeast Portland bar in 2018.
On Oct. 23, 2018, at about 1:35 a.m., officers responded to the Glass House Tavern, located at 9710 Northeast Sandy Boulevard, on the report of gunfire and a person down on the ground.
At the scene, officers found 27-year-old Tajheondre Mykell Price lying on the sidewalk near the tavern suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Price was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.
Price’s family told FOX 12 that he was a family man in town to see one of his kids. They say he was visiting friends at the bar when he was killed.
Investigators have released surveillance images and video of two people who may or may not have information about the shooting. Police are asking for the public's help in identifying those people.
Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime.
Tipsters can remain anonymous.
Submit secure and anonymous tips at www.p3tips.com/823 or call 503-823-4357.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.