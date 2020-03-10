HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - Multiple agencies are asking for help identifying a man wanted in connection with multiple cases of identity theft, fraud and theft.
Crime Stoppers of Oregon said an unidentified suspect used stolen identities of victims in Arizona and Virginia to open P.O. boxes in Washington and Oregon during the summer of 2018.
The suspect then cased stolen checks in Vancouver and completed multiple unauthorized credit card purchases at Home Depot stores in Salem, Bend, Vancouver, Longview, and the Portland-metro area, according to Crime Stoppers.
Crime Stoppers said the total losses are over $100,000.
During four of the purchases at Home Depot stores, the suspect purchased 12-2 NM WG-250' ROMEX-JLQ234 wire.
According to Crime Stoppers, the suspect "misrepresented himself" at a post office in Hillsboro in Sept. 2018 to pick up and steal three packages containing more than $70,000 in gold coins.
Crime Stoppers described the suspect as a white man with a medium build, about 5 feet 7 inches tall, and has light brown hair with a receding hairline. The suspect was "well-dressed and well-spoken."
Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime.
Submit secure and anonymous tips at www.p3tips.com/823 or call 503-823-4357.
(1) comment
seems like a smart guy. i would like to pick his brain. how the h ell did he know there was 70k worth of gold waiting to be picked up?
