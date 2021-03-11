PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau and Crime Stoppers of Oregon are asking for the public's help locating a man wanted in connection with a deadly crash and shooting that occurred in January.
Crime Stoppers says Silvano Daniel Velasquez, 25, has a felony warrant for first-degree manslaughter and other related charges.
The charges stem from an investigation that began on Jan. 28 when officers were called out to a two-vehicle crash and shooting in the area of North Vancouver Avenue and North Columbia Boulevard.
One driver was killed in the crash.
Police said the other driver tried to run away from the scene. A bystander tried to stop the driver, but was shot by him. The bystander sustained significant injuries, according to Crime Stoppers.
During the investigation, Velasquez was identified as the suspect. He was indicted on multiple charges.
Velasquez is described as a Hispanic man, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 140 pounds, with tattoos on his chest and left arm.
Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime. Tipsters can remain anonymous.
Anyone wishing to submit a secure and anonymous tip can do so at www.crimestoppersoforegon.com.
