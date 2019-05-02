VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - Crime Stoppers of Oregon, along with the Vancouver Police Department, is asking for the public's help identifying a man wanted in connection to two bank robberies.
The robberies happened at Heritage Bank, located at 16400 Southeast 18th Street, on March 14 and April 24.
Crime Stoppers said the same suspect is believed to be responsible for both robberies based on surveillance video and witnesses.
According to Crime Stoppers, the suspect displayed a knife during the March 14 robbery.
The suspect is described as a white man between 35 and 45 years old, black and grey hair, and unshaven. He was seen wearing blue jeans, a black zip-up jacket and a beanie. In both robberies, the suspect work a ski mask over his face.
Anyone with information about the robberies or can identify the suspect is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Oregon. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 in cash for information that is reported to them and leads to an arrest.
Tipsters can remain anonymous. Submit secure and anonymous tips at www.p3tips.com/823 or call 503-823-4357.
