PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Crime Stoppers of Oregon, along with the Portland Police Bureau, is asking for the public's help solving a 2013 murder.
On Oct. 31, 2013, officers found 32-year-old Jose Manuel Alvarez-Madrigal dead inside a vehicle in the 3800 block of Northeast Shaver Street just after 10 a.m.
The Oregon State Medical Examiner determined Alvarez-Madrigal died from a gunshot wound.
Investigators said no witnesses have come forward and there is no suspect information at this time.
Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest in this case. Tipsters can remain anonymous.
Tips can be submitted in the following ways:
Visit the App Store and download "P3 Tips" to submit secure and anonymous tips.
Online at www.p3tips.com/823
Call 503-823-HELP (4357)
