PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Authorities continue to investigate the death of a 28-year-old man in Portland last month and are offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.
According to the Portland Police Bureau, Andrew Hathaway died of homicidal violence. No suspects have been identified.
Firefighters found Hathaway dead inside the trunk of a burnt car Sept. 5 in the 6200 block of North Marine Drive.
Hathaway’s mother told FOX 12 her son’s body was unrecognizable when it was discovered early in the morning on her birthday. She says she had been expecting his call that day.
“I knew something was wrong,” she said. “It’s a mom’s intuition.”
She said police believe her son was stabbed and killed before being placed in the trunk of the white 2003 Chevrolet Impala.
Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest in this case.
Tips may be submitted online or on the phone at 503-823-HELP (4357). They may also be submitted anonymously through the "P3 Tips" mobile app.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
