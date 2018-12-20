PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Crime Stoppers of Oregon, along with the Portland Police Bureau and Portland Fire & Rescue, are asking for the public's help to identify the suspect involved in a fire that damaged an auto body shop earlier this year.
Officials said on July 3 at about 7 p.m., someone set off a firework near a door to McCollum Auto Body, located at 7410 Southeast Foster Road. The door caught fire and extended to the building and vehicles inside.
The total loss is more than $300,000.
No suspect information is available.
Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering cash rewards of up to $2,500 for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest. Tipsters can remain anonymous.
Tips can be submitted in the following ways:
Visit the App Store and download "P3 Tips" to submit secure and anonymous tips.
Online at www.p3tips.com/823
Call 503-823-HELP (4357)
