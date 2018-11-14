GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - Crime Stoppers of Oregon, along with the Gresham Police Department, is asking for the public's help identifying a suspect involved in a shooting that happened two months ago.
On Sept. 9 at about 2 p.m., officers responded to the Berry Ridge Apartments, located at 2711 West Powell Boulevard, on the report of a shooting.
When officers arrived to the scene, they found 27-year-old James Spisla suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
During an investigation, officers learned Spisla had been in an altercation in the parking lot, then returned to his apartment. While standing on the patio, an unknown suspect approached and shot Spisla.
Police said the suspect fled in white Nissan Titan 4-door with dark tinted windows, black wheels, and an unknown Washington license plate.
The suspect is described as a black or Pacific Islander man with a medium complexion, 5 feet 8 inches to 6 feet tall, weighing 200-225 pounds, and has broad shoulders.
Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering cash rewards of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest. Tipsters can remain anonymous.
Tips can be submitted in the following ways:
- Visit the App Store and download "P3 Tips" to submit secure and anonymous tips.
- Online at www.p3tips.com/823
- Call 503-823-HELP (4357)
