WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a reward for information about the disappearance of a 20-year-old woman missing since last month.
Allyson Watterson was last seen with her boyfriend on Dec. 22 in a wooded area of North Plains, but she wasn’t reported missing until a day later by her boyfriend’s family.
Washington County deputies originally said the pair had been hiking, but Watterson’s mother says they had been visiting friends in the area and the boyfriend’s truck broke down. She says when they went looking for help, they got separated and Watterson went missing.
Deputies later said they recovered a stolen truck in the area and they arrested Watterson’s boyfriend, 21-year-old Benjamin Garland, on charges related to that truck, as well as other unrelated outstanding warrants.
Garland is still in jail, but deputies have not named him as a suspect in Watterson’s disappearance.
Last month, search and rescue crews scoured properties along Northwest Old Pumpkin Ridge Road for any sign of Watterson, but their search was suspended on Dec. 29.
Since then, private searches for Watterson have been held, but she is still missing.
Watterson is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, 120 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing an orange/yellow-colored hooded sweatshirt, black jeans, and white and blue Adidas sneakers. She was also carrying a red backpack.
Watterson has a tattoo of an eye on the front left shoulder area, along with a tattoo of a fairy sitting on a spider web on her left forearm.
Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime. Tipsters can remain anonymous.
Submit secure and anonymous tips at www.p3tips.com/823 or call 503-823-4357.
Boyfriend has a rap sheet, had a warrant, was in a stolen truck, and according to his mom, was "visiting friends." Translation? Looking to score. Then the girl goes missing and he b/f doesn't report her. It takes the mother or father of the b/f to report her? Yeah, is WSCO familiar with the term "waterboard?"
