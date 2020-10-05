Crime Stoppers offering reward for information in arson investigation at Elk Rock Island

MILWAUKIE, OR (KPTV)- Milwaukie police, in a partnership with Crime Stoppers of Oregon are asking for help in an arson investigation on Elk Rock Island in the Willamette River.
On Sept.7 a fire broke out on Elk Rock Island, a North Clackamas Park located in the Willamette River at about 7:00 p.m.
A witness captured video of the fire just before it started, police said. The video shows a person near the fire with what appears to be a fuel canister. The person left the scene before law enforcement could arrive.
Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime and tipsters can remain anonymous.
Submit secure and anonymous tips at www.p3tips.com/823 or call 503-823-4357.
