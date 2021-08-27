MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in a stabbing that killed a man and seriously injured his wife in rural Marion County earlier this month.

In the early morning hours of Aug. 13, Marion County Sheriff's Office deputies were called out to a stabbing at a home in the area of Howell Prairie Road Northeast and Hazelgreen Road Northeast. Deputies arrived at the scene and found Travis Richard Juetten, 26, dead. Travis' wife, Jamilyn Rebekah Juetten, 24, was seriously injured and taken to an area hospital. The sheriff's office said Jamilyn is still recovering in the hospital and is stable.

According to the sheriff's office, detectives learned the stabbing occurred after Travis confronted an unknown intruder in the couple's home. Suspect information has not been released by the sheriff's office.

1 dead, 1 seriously injured after stabbing in rural Marion County MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - An investigation is underway after one person was killed and another was hospitalized after a stabbing early Friday…

The investigation is ongoing, and the sheriff’s office released no additional details. Anyone who has information about the stabbing is asked to contact Detective Jessica Van Horn at JVanHorn@co.marion.or.us or 503-991-2145. People can also call the sheriff’s office non-emergency line at 503-588-5032.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a $2,500 cash reward for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in this case. Anyone who would like to submit a secure and anonymous tip can do so at www.crimestoppersoforegon.com or visit the App Store and download P3 Tips for your smart phone or tablet.