Crime Stoppers offering reward for information that leads to arrest in 2015 death of 23-year-old man

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau and Crime Stoppers of Oregon are asking for the public’s help to solve a 2015 homicide case.
On October 18, 2015, officers responded to a report of a shooting at southwest 3rd Avenue and Burnside Street at 1:15 p.m.
Officers and medical crews arrived and were directed to the parking lot behind Dante’s on 380 West Burnside Street where they found 23-year-old Dion Anthony Matthews Jr. who was dead.
The state examiner determined Matthew’s had died from a gunshot wound.
Witnesses described seeing people running from the area and cars driving away after the shooting.
Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime.
Submit secure and anonymous tips at www.p3tips.com/823 or call 503-823-4357.
