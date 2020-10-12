PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau and Crime Stoppers of Oregon are asking for the public's help to determine who killed a 23-year-old man last year.
On Oct. 12, 2019, at 12:14 a.m., officers were called out to a report of gunshots heard in the area of Northeast 8th Avenue and Northeast Davis Street. Responding officers also learned that a driver crashed into a building.
Officers arrived to the scene and found an SUV crashed into the side of a commercial building, but no one around. Police said there was evidence of gunfire into the SUV.
A short time later, officers learned that an injured person involved in the crash, later identified as Sean Kealiher, was dropped off a hospital by friends in a private vehicle.
Kealiher suffered critical injuries and was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
The Multnomah County Medical Examiner determined Kealiher's cause of death was blunt force trauma and the manner of death was homicide.
No further information about the investigation has been released at this time.
Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime.
Submit secure and anonymous tips at www.p3tips.com/823 or call 503-823-4357.
Nice friends. Too much testosterone caused a confrontation with the wrong people, so then they drop him off at a hospital to die, and then they stop cooperating with the police.
