PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau and Crime Stoppers of Oregon ask for the public’s help to solve a 2019 homicide case.
On April 24, 2019, officers responded to the report of a person injured in a shooting in the area of Southeast 93rd Avenue and Henry Street at 7:07 p.m.
Officers and medical personnel arrived and found Robert Lewis IV, 34, suffering from traumatic injuries. Medical crews pronounced him dead at the scene.
The state examiner conducted an autopsy and determined that Lewis died from a gunshot wound.
Officers found evidence of gunfire but didn’t find any suspects in the area.
“The Lewis family continues to grieve for the loss of their loved one and has shared photographs of Lewis to be released in the hopes that someone might have information about his death,” PPB said.
Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information reported to Crime Stoppers, leading to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime.
Submit secure and anonymous tips at www.p3tips.com/823 or call 503-823-4357.
