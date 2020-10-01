PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest after two fires were set at the Chabad Center for Jewish Life in August.
Portland Fire & Rescue responded to the first fire at the Chabad Center for Jewish Life, located at 2317 Southwest Vermont Street, just before 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 14.
The second fire was reported on Aug. 19 at around 2:44 a.m.
Arson investigators are asking for the public's help with any information related to these fires or video footage of activity in the area from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Aug. 14, and from 1 a.m. to 3 a.m. on Aug. 19.
There is no suspect information available at this time.
Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime.
Submit secure and anonymous tips at www.p3tips.com/823 or call 503-823-4357.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
