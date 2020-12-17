PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau, Portland Fire & Rescue and Crime Stoppers of Oregon is hoping the public can help identify the person responsible for a fire at a Hollywood District restaurant.
On Nov. 23, at around 2 a.m., a fire was started at Reo's Ribs, located at 4211 Northeast Sandy Boulevard. Crime Stoppers said the fire caused extensive damage to the restaurant.
Investigators obtained an image of the suspect through surveillance video. Crime Stoppers says the suspect appears to be a woman with dark hair.
Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime.
Submit secure and anonymous tips at www.p3tips.com/823 or call 503-823-4357.
