PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Crime Stoppers of Oregon, along with the Portland Police Bureau and Portland Fire & Rescue, are offering a reward to help solve an arson case involving a strip club in southeast Portland.
On May 7, 2013, at around 3:15 a.m., an unknown man attempted to set fire to the Wild Orchid Gentlemen's Club, located at 15826 Southeast Division Street.
Crime Stoppers say the suspect was at the club earlier in the evening and was involved in a fight in the parking lot. The suspect was pepper sprayed by a security guard.
Investigators believe the suspect then left, went to a nearby 7-Eleven and purchased a gas can and gas. He then returned to the strip club and set the fire.
The suspect is described as a white man with a stocky build. At the time of the crime he was wearing a gray t-shirt with white writing on the chest. The suspect was possibly driving a Dodge Durango.
The suspect was caught on surveillance video from 7-Eleven.
The Wild Orchid is now known as the Spearmint Rhino.
Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a cash reward up to $2,500 for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in this case. Tipsters can remain anonymous.
To submit tips:
- Visit the App Store and download P3 Tips to submit secure and anonymous tips.
- Online at www.p3tips.com/823
- Call 503-823-HELP (4357)
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.