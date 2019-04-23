PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Crime Stoppers of Oregon and the Portland Police Bureau are asking for the public's help to solve a deadly shooting that happened in northeast Portland in April 2017.
On April 15, 2017, at around 12:41 p.m., officers responded to the entrance of the Menlo Park Elementary School recreation field in the area of Northeast 128th Avenue and Burnside Street.
Larry Edwin Van Dolah Jr., 38, of St. Helens, was found suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators said the suspects are three black men between the ages of 16 to 20 years old. They were all wearing hooded sweatshirts, with two suspects wearing blue jeans and the third wearing dark-colored sweatpants.
The suspects were last seen crossing East Burnside Street towards Southeast 129th Avenue.
Neighborhood surveillance video caught the suspects walking in the area. A witness was able to provide a description of one of the suspects to a forensic sketch artist and a suspect sketch has been released.
Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime. Tipsters can remain anonymous.
To submit a tip:
- Visit the App Store and download P3 Tips
- Online at www.p3tips.com/823
- Call 503-823-HELP (4357)
