PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau, along with Crime Stoppers of Oregon, are hoping the public can help them solve a deadly shooting that occurred in April.
On April 24, at about 7:07 p.m., officers responded to the area of Southeast 93rd Avenue and Southeast Henry Street.
At the scene, officers located 34-year-old Robert Lewis IV suffering from traumatic injuries. He was later pronounced dead.
The Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office determined that Lewis died as a result of a gunshot wound.
Police said officers located evidence of gunfire at the scene.
No suspect information is available at this time.
Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime.
Submit secure and anonymous tips at www.p3tips.com/823 or call 503-823-4357.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.