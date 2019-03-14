MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Crime Stoppers of Oregon, along with the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office, is offering a reward in the investigation of a woman who was last seen at a Gresham hotel in 2015.
Tiffany Bettis, also known as Melinda Smith, was reported missing in March 2015. She was reportedly last seen at the Quality Inn in Gresham on March 2, 2015.
Investigators said she maintained a home in Fairview, but also lived in Roseburg. She left behind three children and a large family that continues to miss her, according to deputies.
Multiple people have told investigators they don’t believe Bettis would have ever willingly left behind her children.
The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information about Bettis and her disappearance, and deputies noted foul play has not been ruled out in this case.
Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime. Tipsters can remain anonymous.
Tips can be submitted in the following ways:
- Visit the App Store and download "P3 Tips" to submit secure and anonymous tips.
- Online at www.p3tips.com/823
- Call 503-823-HELP (4357)
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.