PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Crime Stoppers of Oregon, along with the Portland Police Bureau, is asking for the public's help solving a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened last month.
Njugana Githere, 58, was struck by a driver in a silver SUV while walking across Northeast Sandy Boulevard near 20th Avenue at around 10:33 p.m. on Aug. 25. The driver of the SUV sped away from the scene and has not been identified, according to police.
Githere was taken to an area hospital with traumatic injuries. He succumbed to his injuries a few days later.
Police said the suspect vehicle is a 2005 to 2008 silver Honda Pilot, with possible damage to the passenger-side exterior mirror, passenger-side headlamp, and turn signal assembly.
A surveillance image of the suspect vehicle has been released.
Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering cash rewards of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest. Tipsters can remain anonymous.
Tips can be submitted in the following ways:
- Visit the App Store and download "P3 Tips" to submit secure and anonymous tips.
- Online at www.p3tips.com/823
- Call 503-823-HELP (4357)
